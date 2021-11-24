Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Youth policy

    Independence Generation grant: 30 best projects selected

    24 November 2021, 12:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva told today’s youth forum about the Presidential youth reserve, and Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Independence Generation) grant, Kazinform reports.

    The Minister stressed that one of the strategic youth support measures is the youth reserve. This project helped young highly skilled specialists join the public administration system. The second recruitment stage started. It is planned to select 150 young experts at large.

    Balayeva also reminded about the Independence Generation grant to be awarded annually. It is aimed at supporting 30 projects and youth initiatives in science, culture, IT, business and media. This year the commission has selected 30 best projects.

    Aida Balayeva noted that the forum is purposed not only to sum up youth policy but also to debate pressing issues and find the way to have them solved.

    As earlier reported, the Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, addressed those gathered.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Events Youth of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year