Independence Generation grant: 30 best projects selected

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva told today’s youth forum about the Presidential youth reserve, and Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Independence Generation) grant, Kazinform reports.

The Minister stressed that one of the strategic youth support measures is the youth reserve. This project helped young highly skilled specialists join the public administration system. The second recruitment stage started. It is planned to select 150 young experts at large.

Balayeva also reminded about the Independence Generation grant to be awarded annually. It is aimed at supporting 30 projects and youth initiatives in science, culture, IT, business and media. This year the commission has selected 30 best projects.

Aida Balayeva noted that the forum is purposed not only to sum up youth policy but also to debate pressing issues and find the way to have them solved.

As earlier reported, the Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, addressed those gathered.



