Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in COVID-19 response: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - Inclusion and participation of the world's 476 million indigenous peoples must be ensured in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and on the road ahead towards recovery, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

Marking the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Guterres drew attention to the «devastating» impact of the pandemic on indigenous peoples around the world.

«Throughout history, indigenous peoples have been decimated by diseases brought from elsewhere, to which they had no immunity,» said the secretary-general in a video message.

While indigenous peoples have already faced deep-rooted inequalities, stigmatization and discrimination prior to the current pandemic, and now inadequate access to healthcare, clean water and sanitation increases their vulnerability, he added.

That said, indigenous peoples' traditional practices and knowledge also offer solutions that can be replicated elsewhere.

For instance, the Karen people of Thailand revived their ancient ritual of «Kroh Yee» - or village closure - to fight the pandemic. Other countries in Asia and Latin America applied similar strategies, with communities closing off entry to their areas.

The UN chief also highlighted the extraordinary resilience shown by indigenous peoples in the face of overwhelming challenges.

Many have lost their jobs in traditional occupations, the informal sector or subsistence economies. Indigenous women - often the main providers of food and nutrition for their families - have been particularly impacted with closure of markets for handicrafts, produce and other goods, as have indigenous children, who have lost out on education due to lack of access to virtual learning opportunities.

In addition, indigenous people have been victims of threats and violence, and many have lost their lives, amid increasing encroachment on indigenous peoples' territories by illegal miners and loggers due to lapsed enforcement of environmental protections during the crisis.

«In the face of such threats, indigenous peoples have demonstrated extraordinary resilience,» Guterres said, urging countries to marshal the resources to respond to their needs, honor their contributions and respect their inalienable rights.

Indigenous peoples must be consulted in all efforts to build back stronger and recover better, he added, noting that from the outset of the global pandemic, UN agencies have been working to uphold indigenous peoples' rights.

«The UN system remains committed to realizing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and to bolstering their resilience,» he concluded.

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is commemorated annually on Aug. 9 in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations, held in Geneva in 1982.

This year's theme focuses the spotlight on COVID-19 and indigenous peoples' resilience. Several events - mostly virtual - will be organized, bringing together indigenous peoples' organizations, UN agencies, UN member states, civil society and other key stakeholders. Enditem