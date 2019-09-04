Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather to stay in Kazakhstan on Wed

    4 September 2019, 07:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.

    Dust storm may hit Turkestan region.

    Chances of squall will be high in Kyzylorda region.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.

    Temperature will dip to +1, 3°C in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued