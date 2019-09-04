Inclement weather to stay in Kazakhstan on Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.

Dust storm may hit Turkestan region.

Chances of squall will be high in Kyzylorda region.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.

Temperature will dip to +1, 3°C in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda



