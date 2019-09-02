Go to the main site
    Inclement weather to stay in Kazakhstan on Sept 2

    2 September 2019, 07:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, September 2. Only the south and west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe fog, gusty wind and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Thunderstorm is expected in East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard is forecast to linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, most parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, south of West Kazakhstan, north of Pavlodar, west of Almaty regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
