Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather to stay in Kazakhstan Feb 7

    7 February 2021, 09:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather is to stay in Kazakhstan on Sunday, February 7, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Wind will strengthen to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Apart from foggy and windy conditions, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions will see blizzard.

    Motorists in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions should use caution because of the ice slick covering roads there.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued