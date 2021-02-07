Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather to stay in Kazakhstan Feb 7

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 February 2021, 09:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather is to stay in Kazakhstan on Sunday, February 7, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

Wind will strengthen to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

Apart from foggy and windy conditions, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions will see blizzard.

Motorists in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions should use caution because of the ice slick covering roads there.


