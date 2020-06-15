Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather to persist in some regions of Kazakhstan

    15 June 2020, 07:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on June 15, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers with thunderstorms will be observed in parts of the country, only the south, west and north of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. The gust wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda region.

    Thunderstorm is predicted in Akmola region.

    Scorching heat will grip Almaty, Atyrau, south of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and west of East Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, most of Aktobe, Akmola, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Zhambyl, south of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and west of Almaty regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued