Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather to persist in some regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2020, 07:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on June 15, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers with thunderstorms will be observed in parts of the country, only the south, west and north of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. The gust wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda region.

Thunderstorm is predicted in Akmola region.

Scorching heat will grip Almaty, Atyrau, south of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and west of East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, most of Aktobe, Akmola, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Zhambyl, south of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and west of Almaty regions.


