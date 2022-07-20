Go to the main site
    • Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan

    20 July 2022 10:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days due to northwestern and southern cyclones, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Torrential rains, thunderstorm, hail, and stiff wind are expected in eastern Kazakhstan on July 22.

    The west of the country will see fervent heat subsiding. Temperature will dip to +23, +28°C in northern Kazakhstan.

    Hot weather without precipitation is in store for the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast only for mountainous areas.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

