Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan
20 July 2022 10:53

Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days due to northwestern and southern cyclones, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Torrential rains, thunderstorm, hail, and stiff wind are expected in eastern Kazakhstan on July 22.

The west of the country will see fervent heat subsiding. Temperature will dip to +23, +28°C in northern Kazakhstan.

Hot weather without precipitation is in store for the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast only for mountainous areas.
Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan
Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
8 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?
Rains with thunderstorms, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 2
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

News

Archive