    Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan

    21 July 2021, 07:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather conditions – occasional showers with hail - will linger in Kazakhstan on July 21. Only northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Chances of thunderstorms will be high in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Aktobe, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Aktobe regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    It may hail in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

    Scorching heat will grip most of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, and south of Kostanay regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola and south of East Kazakhstan regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

