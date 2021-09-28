Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan Sept 28

    28 September 2021, 08:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with pouring rain and snow is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps is expected in most regions of the country, including North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Mangistau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

    Thunderstorm is in store for Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket Kostanay, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued