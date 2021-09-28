Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan Sept 28

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 September 2021, 08:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with pouring rain and snow is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps is expected in most regions of the country, including North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Mangistau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

Thunderstorm is in store for Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog will blanket Kostanay, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan region.


