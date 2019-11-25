Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Nov 25

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2019, 07:14
Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Nov 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger over most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, November 25, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Weather without precipitation is forecast for the west of the country.

Fog will blanket Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, and Akmola regions.

Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty