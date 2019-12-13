Go to the main site
    Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Friday

    13 December 2019, 07:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with precipitation will linger over most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, December 13, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Weather without precipitation is expected only in the west of the country.

    Fog is forecast to blanket Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

