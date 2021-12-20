Go to the main site
    Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan midweek

    20 December 2021, 12:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    A northwestern cyclone will affect the weather conditions in the country on December 21-23 bringing a mix of rain and snow to its territory.

    Foggy conditions, slippery roads and 15-25 mps gusty wind with blizzard are in store for parts of Kazakhstan.

    An anticyclone from the Black Sea is forecast to bring temperature down across the country, the coдвуые temperature will be observed in western Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
