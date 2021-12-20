Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan midweek

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2021, 12:22
Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

A northwestern cyclone will affect the weather conditions in the country on December 21-23 bringing a mix of rain and snow to its territory.

Foggy conditions, slippery roads and 15-25 mps gusty wind with blizzard are in store for parts of Kazakhstan.

An anticyclone from the Black Sea is forecast to bring temperature down across the country, the coдвуые temperature will be observed in western Kazakhstan.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events