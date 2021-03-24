Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan Mar 24

    24 March 2021, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 24, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will strengthen up to 23-28 mps in Pavlodar, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    Portions of Kostanay, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Mangistau, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Blizzard may hit Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued