Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan Mar 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 24, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 23-28 mps in Pavlodar, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Portions of Kostanay, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Mangistau, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Blizzard may hit Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Ice slick will coat roads in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.