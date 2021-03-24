Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan Mar 24

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 March 2021, 10:11
Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan Mar 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 24, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 23-28 mps in Pavlodar, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Portions of Kostanay, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Mangistau, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Blizzard may hit Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Ice slick will coat roads in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events