Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan Feb 6

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 February 2021, 10:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on February 6, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Portions of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Slippery conditions (ice slick) will be observed in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.

Blizzard is likely to hit Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.

