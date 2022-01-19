Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan 19 Jan

    19 January 2022, 07:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, 19 January. Only the northwest and north of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

    15-20 mps wind will blow in West Kazakhstan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

    Black ice will coat roads in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued