Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan 19 Jan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, 19 January. Only the northwest and north of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

15-20 mps wind will blow in West Kazakhstan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

Black ice will coat roads in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.