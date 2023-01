Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan

7 January 2023, 10:09

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An Atlantic cyclone will dictate the weather conditions in Kazakhstan on Saturday, January 7, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather agency, precipitation will douse Kazakhstan on Saturday, mainly a mix of rain and snow. Heavy precipitation is expected at night in the east of the country. stiff wind, black ice, blizzard and fog will persist across Kazakhstan.