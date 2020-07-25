Go to the main site
    Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan on Saturday

    25 July 2020, 09:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan. Scattered showers, thunderstorms, and gusty wind are in store for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Almaty regions. 23-28 mps wind will batter Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Squall is likely to hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kaakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Patches of fog will be seen in Kostanay region at night and early in the morning.

    Probability of hail will be high in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    Fervent heat is expected in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and south of Mangistau region.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, most of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, south of Kostanay, and southwest of Almaty regions.


