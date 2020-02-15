Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan on Saturday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2020, 09:45
Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on February 15. Snowfall will douse the north of the country, and a mix of rain and snow is expected in the south. Only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will see patches of fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty