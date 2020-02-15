Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on February 15. Snowfall will douse the north of the country, and a mix of rain and snow is expected in the south. Only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will see patches of fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.