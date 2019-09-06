Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather to linger over Kazakhstan on Friday

    6 September 2019, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger over Kazakhstan on Friday. Meteorologists predict occasional showers, stiff wind, squall, hail and foggy conditions for parts of the country today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

    Hail is forecast for Akmola and Turkestan regions.

    Chances of squall will be high in Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.

    West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog. Fog will also blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, Almaty and Aktobe regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued