Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather to linger over Kazakhstan on Friday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 September 2019, 07:15
Inclement weather to linger over Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger over Kazakhstan on Friday. Meteorologists predict occasional showers, stiff wind, squall, hail and foggy conditions for parts of the country today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Hail is forecast for Akmola and Turkestan regions.

Chances of squall will be high in Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.

West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog. Fog will also blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, Almaty and Aktobe regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty