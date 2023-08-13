Go to the main site
    Inclement weather to linger in Kazakhstan through Sunday

    13 August 2023, 09:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – No precipitation is expected in western Kazakhstan on Sunday, August 13. The east of the country, on the contrary, will see showers with thunderstorms. Heavy downpour, hail, and squall are forecast for the northeast, east and southeast of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Bleak wind will gust up across the country. Fog will blanket northern and northwestern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

    Fervent heat of 41°C will scorch southwest of Atyrau region. Mercury is set to rise to +37, +40° in Mangistau and southwest of West Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, south and center of Aktobe regions, south of Kostanay, center of Karaganda, north and south of Almaty, north, west and south of Turkistan, west, southeast and center of West Kazakhstan, west of Akmola regions.

    High fire hazard is predicted in most of West Kazakhstan, west of North Kazakhstan, northwest of Abai, south and west of Zhetysu regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
