Inclement weather to linger in Kazakhstan on July 25

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2019, 08:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that inclement weather accompanied by rains with thunderstorms will settle in in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday. Only the south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Mangistau, Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions. Wind will bring a dust storm to Turkestan region.

Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Squall may hit East Kazakhstan. Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Parts of Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions may be steeped in fog.

Extreme heat is forecast for Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, parts of Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

