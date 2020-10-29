Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather to linger in Kazakhstan Oct 29

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 October 2020, 07:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to linger over Kazakhstan. Most regions of the country will observe a mix of rain and snow. Only western and southern Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports.

Wind is predicted to gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Portions of Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice and blizzard are expected on roads in Kostanay, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Black ice will coat roads in Pavlodar region as well.


