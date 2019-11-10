Go to the main site
    Inclement weather to linger across Kazakhstan

    10 November 2019, 09:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, November 10, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Precipitation will mostly douse the east of the country. Bleak wind, blizzard, black ice, and fog are forecast for parts of Kazakhstan. Only southwest and west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to meteorologists, on Sunday fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice and blizzard are in store for East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. It will also be slippery in Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

