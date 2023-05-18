Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather set to persist in most of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2023, 07:09
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most of Kazakhstan on May 18. Showers with thunderstorms, hail, fog, and cold spell are in store for parts of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, chances of hail will be high in western, northern, southern and central Kazakhstan.

Weather without precipitation is expected in the east of the country.

Gusty wind will blow through parts of Kazakhstan.

Fog will blanket mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Heavy downpours are forecast for the north, southwest, mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, east, west and south of Akmola region, mountainous areas of Turkistan region, northeast of Aktobe region, south and center of Kostanay region, west, south, and mountainous areas of Almaty region, center of Mangistau region, and west of Karaganda region.

Temperature may dip as low as +2°C in the north of Akmola region at night and as low as +1-3°C in the north of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, east of East Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region, north and east of Turkistan region, Ulytau region, and northwest of Almaty region.


