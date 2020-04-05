Go to the main site
    Inclement weather set to persist in Kazakhstan on Sunday

    5 April 2020, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist across Kazakhstan on April 5. Only eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Chances of thunderstorms will be high in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Akmola regions.

    Fog will blanket Almaty, Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

