Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather set to persist in Kazakhstan on Sunday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2020, 10:11
Inclement weather set to persist in Kazakhstan on Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist across Kazakhstan on April 5. Only eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Chances of thunderstorms will be high in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Akmola regions.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty