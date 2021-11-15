Go to the main site
    Inclement weather predicted for most of Kazakhstan midweek

    15 November 2021, 13:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predicted that inclement weather is to settle in in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, inclement weather will bring precipitation – rain, snow – to most of Kazakhstan on November 16-18. Snowfall, fog, icy roads, and gusty winds are in store for northern Kazakhstan.

    Heavy precipitation are expected in the south and southeast of the country on November 17-18 as well. No precipitation will be observed in western Kazakhstan due to cold northwestern anticyclone.

    Temperature will dip as low as -12, -17°C at night and climb to -7, -12°C at daytime in the northwest. Night temperature will be at -13, -20°C and daytime temperature – at -5, -15°C in the north and center of Kazakhstan. In eastern Kazakhstan mercury will fall to -6, -18°C at night and rise to -1, -10°C at daytime. Southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see temperature drop to -5, -13°C at night and rise to -5, +5°C at daytime.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

