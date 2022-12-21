Go to the main site
    Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan

    21 December 2022, 14:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, Atlantic cyclone will bring snowfall, blizzard, wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps and black ice to parts of Kazakhstan on December 22-24.

    Weather mostly without precipitation is predicted only for western and southern Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan will see sharp temperature fluctuations with mercury dipping as low as -20, -35°C on December 23 and rising to -5, -20°C on December 24 in the north, east and center.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

