Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan this weekend

    10 March 2023, 12:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    A mix of rain and snow with gusty wind as well as blizzard are forecast for northwestern, northern and eastern Kazakhstan on March 11-13.

    Southern Kazakhstan is bracing for heavy downpour on March 11-12. Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected in the east on March 12-13. It will rain cats and dogs in the southeast on March 12-13.

    Foggy and slippery conditions will be observed across the country, especially in northern Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms are in store for the south.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Regions Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap