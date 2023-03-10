Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

A mix of rain and snow with gusty wind as well as blizzard are forecast for northwestern, northern and eastern Kazakhstan on March 11-13.

Southern Kazakhstan is bracing for heavy downpour on March 11-12. Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected in the east on March 12-13. It will rain cats and dogs in the southeast on March 12-13.

Foggy and slippery conditions will be observed across the country, especially in northern Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms are in store for the south.