Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan this weekend
10 March 2023, 12:06
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.
A mix of rain and snow with gusty wind as well as blizzard are forecast for northwestern, northern and eastern Kazakhstan on March 11-13.
Southern Kazakhstan is bracing for heavy downpour on March 11-12. Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected in the east on March 12-13. It will rain cats and dogs in the southeast on March 12-13.
Foggy and slippery conditions will be observed across the country, especially in northern Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms are in store for the south.
Теги:
Read also
News Partner
Popular