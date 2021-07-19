Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan July 19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 July 2021, 07:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan with scattered rains and hail. Only southern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm is in store for parts of Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

Patches of fog will be observed in Karaganda, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.

Meteorologists predict that chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar region.

Fervent heat is expected to grip most of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, parts of Karaganda, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and south of Mangistau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola and south of East Kazakhstan regions.


