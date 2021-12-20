Go to the main site
    Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan Dec 20

    20 December 2021, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most of Kazakhstan on Monday, December 20, Kazinform reports.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in parts of North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Almaty regions. Gusts may reach up to 30 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    Parts of Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

    Meteorologists warm motorists and pedestrians in Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions of black ice on roads.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
