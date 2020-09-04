Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Sept 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to linger in the north, northeast, east, and southeast of Kazakhstan on Friday. Portions of the country will observe scattered showers with thunderstorms, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, wind will gust up to 25 mps in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. In Zhambyl, Akmola, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty, and Kyzylorda the gusts will range between 15-20 mps. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan region.

Chances of hail and squall will be high in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.

Parts of Karaganda region will be steeped in fog.

High fire hazard is to persist in parts of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, west of Almaty, east of Turkestan, south of West Kazakhstan, and southwest of Karaganda regions.



