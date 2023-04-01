Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Saturday

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2023, 10:07
Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chilly weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 1, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

The national weather agency said in a statement that a vast, cold anticyclone will determine the weather conditions in the country this weekend.

Western Kazakhstan will see precipitation in the form of drizzling rain. The southwest of the country will observe heavy downpours with thunderstorms.

Gusty wind is predicted to hit southern and southeastern Kazakhstan bringing dust storm to the south. Fog will blanket most of southeast of the country.

Meteorologists warn of heavy precipitation in the mountainous areas of Zhetysu region and downpour – in the west, south and center of West Kazakhstan region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants