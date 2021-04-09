Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan Apr 9

    9 April 2021, 07:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, April 9. Parts of the country will see precipitation, while the south of Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

    Parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Ice slick will be observed on roads in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued