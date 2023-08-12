Inclement weather grips Kazakhstan Aug 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will bring heavy downpour, hail, and squall to most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, August 12, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Gusty wind will blow through the country, while foggy conditions will be observed in the north, northwest and center of Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Scorching heat will torment southwest of Atyrau region where mercury will rise to +40, +42°C. Fervent heat of +35, +40°C is predicted in Mangistau, southwest of West Kazakhstan region as well.

Chances of extreme fire hazard will be high in Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, south and center of Aktobe, south of Kostanay, center of Karaganda, north and center of Almaty, north, south of Turkistan, north and west of Abai, and south of Zhetysu regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of West Kazakhstan, west of North Kazakhstan, north and west of Akmola region, and southeast of Pavlodar region.