Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather forecast for regions of Kazakhstan Jan 18

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2022, 07:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather and precipitation are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 18 January 2022. Only the west, northwest and north of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-23 mps in parts of Almaty region.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Motorists and pedestrians in parts of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions should use caution because of the black ice on roads.


