Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather forecast for parts of Kazakhstan May 30

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2022, 07:16
Inclement weather forecast for parts of Kazakhstan May 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for western Kazakhstan. Unlike the west, the north, east, southeast and center of the country will see inclement weather, occasional showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region will brace for thunderstorm, hail, squall, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Wind with gusts ranging between 17-22 and 24-29 mps will batter parts of Almaty region.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Turkestan region.

Akmola region will observe thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 mps in western part of the region.

Chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail, and 15-20 mps wind will be high in Kostanay region. Gusts of wind may reach 23 mps in parts of the region.

Hail, thunderstorm, fog, and 15-20 mps wind are predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the north of Pavlodar region.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events