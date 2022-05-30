Inclement weather forecast for parts of Kazakhstan May 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for western Kazakhstan. Unlike the west, the north, east, southeast and center of the country will see inclement weather, occasional showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region will brace for thunderstorm, hail, squall, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Wind with gusts ranging between 17-22 and 24-29 mps will batter parts of Almaty region.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Turkestan region.

Akmola region will observe thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 mps in western part of the region.

Chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail, and 15-20 mps wind will be high in Kostanay region. Gusts of wind may reach 23 mps in parts of the region.

Hail, thunderstorm, fog, and 15-20 mps wind are predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the north of Pavlodar region.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.