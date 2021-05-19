Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

    19 May 2021, 07:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on May 19. Only the southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 25-28 mps will batter parts of North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Kostanay, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Almaty regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Squall is likely to hit Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    Fog is to blanket parts of Mangistau region.

    Fervent heat will scorch West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions at daytime.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued