Inclement weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on May 19. Only the southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 25-28 mps will batter parts of North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Kostanay, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Almaty regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Squall is likely to hit Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Fog is to blanket parts of Mangistau region.

Fervent heat will scorch West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions at daytime.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.