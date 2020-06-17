Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

    17 June 2020, 07:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan as parts of the country will see occasional showers, gusty wind, dust storms, fog, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Turkestan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Patchy fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

    Fervent heat is forecast for Atyrau and south of Mangistau regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, most of Karaganda, Aktobe, Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, pats of Pavlodar, Almaty, Kostanay, south of West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued