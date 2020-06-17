Inclement weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan as parts of the country will see occasional showers, gusty wind, dust storms, fog, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Turkestan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

Patchy fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat is forecast for Atyrau and south of Mangistau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, most of Karaganda, Aktobe, Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, pats of Pavlodar, Almaty, Kostanay, south of West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.